Nagpur, Oct 19 (PTI) A man accused of molestation was killed as he was run over by a train while fleeing from police custody near Mauda in Nagpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Gurubaksh Sachdev (40), resident of Bhanupratappur in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Sachdev was accused in an alleged case of molestation and offences under the SC-ST Act registered at Bhanupratappur in June this year and was absconding since then, the police official said.

Chhattisgarh Police visited Mumbai over the week-end after getting a tip-off that he was there, but he escaped. They traced him to Trimbakeshwar near Nashik, and arrested him late Sunday night with the help of local police, the official said.

While being taken back to Kanker, he claimed to be sick on Monday morning. When a policeman took him to the washroom inside the coach, Sachdev jumped out but was crushed under the wheels of the same train, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered at Mauda police station and further probe was on, he added.

