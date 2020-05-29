India News | Ace Climber Bhawna Dehariya to Open Mountaineering Institute

Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) Ace mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya, who scaled Mount Everest with her grit and determination, announced that she would soon be launching a mountaineering institute for aspiring climbers in Madhya Pradesh.

She made the announcement on 67th International Everest Day, which is observed on May 29 in memory of the feat achieved by Nepal's Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand's Edmund Hillary on this day in 1953.

"On this occasion, I would like to announce that soon I would be opening an institute for mountaineering as my small tribute dedicated to this special day," the 28-year-old said, during a live podcast on Instagram.

Sharing her experience of climbing the world's highest mountain, Bhawna said, "While living my dream, I believed that nothing is impossible in the world, all that one needs is courage, determination and passion to achieve the goal."

After four years of hard work Bhawna said she finally saw her dream come true on May 22, 2019, when she managed to scale the mountain, having covered 8,848 metres to reach the peak.

International Everest Day was celebrated with processions and special events in Kathmandu and the Everest region, she said, adding that Tenzing-Hillary Everest Marathon was also organised to mark the occasion.

"I wish the day would be celebrated in the same way by Indian mountaineers too," she added.

