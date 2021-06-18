Acid leaked from truck en route Kolkata on NH-16 (Photo/ANI)

Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): A tanker loaded with acid en route Kolkata in West Bengal from Odisha's Brahmapur started to leak near Champagarh on National Highway (NH) number 16.

A team of firefighters reached the spot to contain the leak.

NH-16 connects Chennai and Kolkota, the leak happened near Champagarh in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

