New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The result of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) Awards 2024 will be announced on May 3, 2025 on World Press Day in Tamil Nadu's Chennai under investigative journalism, social impact journalism and photojournalism categories.

The nominations for the ACJ Awards 2024, organised by the Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust that administers India's premier journalism school, are open until March 3, said a statement.

It mentioned that the ACJ has invited journalists and news organisations to submit entries for consideration by the awards committee and jury in the three categories that include investigative journalism, social impact journalism and photojournalism.

According to the statement, each award will include a citation, a trophy and prize money. The total prize money for this year is Rs 4 lakh across all three categories.

The ACJ award for investigative journalism carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for social impact journalism will be Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for photojournalism will also carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

For consideration, any journalistic work, including print, digital, text, multimedia (videos, podcasts, graphics), published during the calendar year 2024 is eligible, it stated.

The nominations can be submitted by news organizations, working journalists or freelance journalists. A nominated team can include up to five members, the statement added.

