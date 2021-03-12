Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday informed that the SIT, formed to investigate the purported sex tape of former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, will be headed by Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Soumendu Mukherjee.

"The SIT, formed by Karnataka government to investigate the alleged CD case, will be led by Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Soumendu Mukherjee," Pant said.

"Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil, DCP Crime 1 Ravi Kumar, DCP central Anuchet, CCB ACP Dharmendra and Cubbon park police station Police Inspector will be part of the team," the police commissioner added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka government had constituted a special investigation team to conduct an inquiry into the persons who are responsible for the purported sex tape of Jarkiholi.

On Tuesday, Jarkiholi had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)