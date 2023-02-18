Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday reacted to the recent arrest of DMK councillor Chinnasamy for allegedly killing an Armyman in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, saying action has been taken against the accused.

Talking to mediapersons, the state's Sports and Youth minister said, "He (DMK councillor Chinnasamy) has been arrested now, he is in jail...action has been taken."

The Tamil Nadu police arrested Chinnasamy along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's brother Prabhakaran, it said on Wednesday.

Krishnagiri Police had arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

The ex-Armymen consoled Prabhakar at his residence today and asserted that his family must get compensation from the state government.

"Whatever has happened to this Armyman is sad. It is shocking that even an Armyman cannot keep himself and his family safe in this country. His family must get help and compensation from the state government. All ex-servicemen will support the family in getting justice," an ex-Armyman said talking to ANI.

Talking to ANI, Prabhakar alleged that he was also thrashed by six-seven people and his brother was beaten and attacked with steel rods and a knife.

"I was beaten by 6-7 people. After that, my brother who died was beaten up by a steel rod and knife. He was in ICU for six days but eventually passed away," said Prabhakar.

He further said, "Our brawl broke out when we were washing clothes during the day. Then in the evening the councillor came to our home, started abusing my father and then attacked him with a knife."

Meanwhile, the deceased Armyman's wife also expressed her grief and said that he fell down and did not even drink water.

However, BJP senior leader Khushbu Sundar took an aim at the ruling DMK and questioned the deteriorating law and order condition in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State is scaring & worrying too."

She questioned the ruling party over its silence on the issue and alleged that DMK believes in "goondaism". (ANI)

