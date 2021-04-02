Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) on Thursday in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Mamata is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur seat making this election more interesting.

Not to forget here, Adhikari had pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

The Left Front has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee, the state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram against Banerjee and Adhikari.

The polling started at 7 am and ended at 6.30 pm. The constituency observed different strategies between rival contestants Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate has been on the road since 6:30 am, his rival candidate stayed put at her rented accommodation in the constituency till 1 pm, as she had gone to Boyal.

Now after reaching Boyal Moktab Primary School, Mamata was allegedly gheraoed by BJP workers following which she had to stay there for around two hours.

"I am not worried about Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. I will win Nandigram with the blessings of maa, maati manush," Mamata told media persons.

She also accused the poll panel of not taking action on EC complaints and "supporting BJP candidates" and alleged that the central forces were helping "BJP and its goons".

"Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are unilaterally supporting BJP candidates," Mamata said.

Mamata Banerjee also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from a polling booth in Nandigram. "They did not allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." she told the Governor.Thirty assembly seats went to the polls in the second phase of elections on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata of disrupting the polling at Boyal in Nandigram.

"Mamata stalled voting for two hours here. Around 90 per cent of voting has happened in Nandigram but it is only 78% at this booth," Adhikari told ANI.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80 per cent voting turnout. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. (ANI)

