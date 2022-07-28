New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues, action will now be taken against 'placard holders' in the Rajya Sabha from now on, said sources.

As per the Parliamentary Customs and Conventions as codified in the 'Handbook for the Members of Rajya Sabha', "Production of exhibits on the Floor of the House is not in order" and the Members are required to note and observe these customs and conventions.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been all the while objecting to the Members holding placards during the proceedings of the House whenever it so happened and urged the Members to desist from the same. He raised this matter in his meetings with the leaders of the Opposition and asked them to advise members of respective parties to stop displaying placards.

For the first time, ".......displayed placards this morning" was specifically mentioned along with other acts of disruption in the motion moved on Thursday by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan for suspending three Members of Rajya Sabha. The other acts mentioned include entering the Well of the House and shouting slogans that disrupted the proceedings of the House in utter disregard to the House and the authority of the Chair.

Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak of AAP and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, an Independent Member were suspended for the remainder of this week.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Chairman Naidu this morning and sought revocation of the suspension of Members of Rajya Sabha done over the last two days.

Naidu underlining the gravity of unruly behaviour by some Members in the House reiterated that revocation of suspension could be considered only if the suspended Members regret their conduct in the House.

The total number of suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha is now 23.

Lok Sabha also witnessed adjournments on Thursday.

Both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

