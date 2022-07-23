Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) The Congress high command has taken a serious note of a party MLA in Uttarakhand cross voting in favour of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a party leader said on Saturday.

“It is a very serious matter, unfortunate too. One member cross voted and the vote of another was declared invalid. Going against the party's directions is going against the party leadership. It is unpardonable...an act of treachery,” Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya said at a press conference here.

The AICC in-charge of the Uttarakhand Congress has been apprised of the matter, he said.

“We will definitely take action against whoever has done it,” Arya said.

Though the presidential election is conducted through secret ballot, efforts will be made to find out who cross voted and who were involved in it, he said.

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara while endorsing Arya's view said action will be taken over the issue but added that the presidential election is a very technical matter.

“It is not like Rajya Sabha poll. But still if someone comes forward and admits, action will be taken,” he said.

With one BJP MLA not participating in the presidential poll due to ill heath, Murmu should have got 50 votes (BJP 46, BSP 2 and Independents 2) but she got 51 votes as one Congress MLA cross voted in favour of her.

