Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that action would be taken against those persons who spread rumours about the shortage of fertilisers in the state.

CM Chouhan told ANI, "The supply of fertilisers is continuously going on in the state. I assure the farmers that there will be no shortage of fertilisers in the state. Fertiliser rakes are continuously arriving in the state. There is no shortage at all."

"There was an issue in the supply due to a technical glitch but the fertiliser is available in adequate amounts. Farmers have no need to worry; we will make sure to provide the fertilisers to them," Chouhan added.

He further said, "A few people are spreading rumours, wants to create anarchy in the state. If anyone is found guilty then strict action will be taken against them. Farmers have not to worry at all, adequate amount of fertilisers will be provided to them." (ANI)

