Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that assistance is being provided to people who were injured in the collapse of the under-construction lintel at Kannauj railway station.

He said the incident would be investigated and the guilty would be punished.

"The government's instruction is that immediate relief and rescue work should be done there. The accident will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said. A rescue operation with the help of a dog squad is underway at the under-construction lintel collapse site.

Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said around 28 people have been rescued. "They were admitted to the hospital and 15 have been discharged. Six are seriously injured but out of danger. There are no head injuries and some people have received fractures. They are under observation. We have done inspection by drone and manually. SDRF snipper dogs have been pressed into service. No casualties have been reported. The debris will be cleared in some time."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari has said that 24 people have been injured in the lintel collapse at Kannauj railway station and those guilty of negligence will be punished after a probe.

"A railway building was being constructed at Kannauj Railway station and lintel was being applied when it collapsed and as per information received 24 people got injured. Some of them are grievously injured. Four of them are in the medical college and 20 in the district hospital. Teams are trying to find out if any more persons are trapped and the injured are being treated. An inquiry will be conducted and those guilty of negligence will be punished," the minister said.

Northeast Railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh said that a compensation of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured.

"We received information that during slab casting at Kannauj Railway Station, five workers have been injured and have been sent to the hospital. A compensation of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 5,000 for those who have suffered minor injuries. Ex-gratia will also be given. Railway and state government teams are present at the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun said 23 people were rescued and 20 received minor injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

"Work was going on for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station, today the under-construction structure collapsed here. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, they are undergoing treatment. 3 people are seriously injured and they have been referred to Lucknow. Some more people are feared to be trapped," he said.

A senior Railways official said that Kannauj is among the stations selected under the Amrit Bharat Yojana - which provides for the development of railway stations.

"An under-construction lintel has collapsed here. The administration immediately came into action and the officers and the local people also did the rescue work. Further investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

