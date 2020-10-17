New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the country has reached an unprecedented peak as active cases drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

"India scales an unprecedented peak. ACTIVE CASES drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

"This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)