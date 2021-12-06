Amaravati, Dec 6 (PTI): Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to 2,030 on Monday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the state reported 122 fresh positives, 213 recoveries and one death, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative positives has increased to 20,73,852, recoveries to 20,57,369 and deaths 14,453, it said.

East Godavari district reported 31 fresh cases, Chittoor and Guntur 18 each, Krishna and Visakhapatnam 15 each.

The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each, with Prakasam registering zero.

Only Krishna district continued to report a COVID-19 fatality, adding one more to its tally that now touched 1,463.

