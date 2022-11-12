Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 35,93,371, the health department said.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases as 119 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,573 that left 750 active infections.

Chennai added 16 new COVID-19 cases, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Eleven of the 38 districts reported zero new infections, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 166 active infections and overall 7,92,978 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,720 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,98,75,192, the bulletin said.

