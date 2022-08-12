Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 824 new COVID-19 infections, including one returnee from Uttarakhand, pushing the overall tally to 35,57,254 the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 1,140 people got recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,11,249. The active infections stood at 7,972.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 156 while Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,984 active infections and overall 7,85,490 coronavirus cases.

A total of 25,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,84,75,808 the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inaugurated the launch of Corbevax vaccine to eligible people above the age of 18 years in Chennai.

After inspecting the vaccination exercise, he said there was no change in the existing practice of administering Covaxin and Covishield as precautionary booster doses to people aged 18 years and above.

With the Centre allowing administering Corbevax, Tamil Nadu has commenced the vaccination exercise, he said and appealed eligible people to come forward to receive the jabs.

According to him, 95.95 per cent of people above the age of 18 years in Tamil Nadu have received first dose while 89.41 per cent got their second.

Till August 11 (Thursday), 12.13 crore doses have been administered in the state, he said. About 50.52 lakh of precautionary booster doses have been administered.

About 4.96 crore vaccination shots have been given in the 33 Mega inoculation drives conducted by the health department in Tamil Nadu, he said.

