New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Anti-trafficking activists and survivor leaders have lauded the Supreme Court directive to state governments to ensure in-camera videoconferencing facilities in trials for trafficked victims, saying it will not only further survivors' access to justice but also increase the number of convictions for trafficking.

According to media reports, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directives to state governments to provide secure and in-camera videoconferencing facilities to human trafficking victims, many of whom may be living in remote places in other states.

Also Read | Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

The bench directed the states of Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan to kick-off a 'pilot project' in at least one district each.

This is a very welcome step towards ensuring access to the criminal justice system for survivors of trafficking who are usually from the under privileged background, said Kaushik Gupta, a senior lawyer and activist, who is also a member of anti-trafficking coalition Tafteesh.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: While Punjab Agrarian Bodies Lead The Agitation, Farmers From UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Other States Continue to Join.

"However, we have to see how soon the state governments implement the direction of the apex court,” said Gupta.

Pompi Banerjee, a psychologist and activist associated with Sanjog and also a member of Tafteesh, said the pandemic has been harsh but it is also "pushing us towards reviewing the way we have done things".

"It is great to see these innovative steps coming up from the progressive members of the country who uphold law and justice,” said Banerjee.

Supia Khatoon, a leader from Utthan collective and a member of Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT), said she was very happy to hear the news and hoped that through videoconferencing more survivors can participate in the hearings and ensure that traffickers get punished.

“It has been very difficult and expensive for survivors to travel for depositions and this is one of the main reasons why survivors have not been able to strengthen their cases until now," she said.

"Now, not just their cases will be stronger, but this will also help reduce pendency of cases and result in quicker hearings. I also hope that videoconferencing should also become the norm for victim compensation cases too,” she said.

Recalling her own difficulties of going to Pune thrice to give her depositions, Asma Molla, another ILFAT leader from West Bengal, said: “The travels were not only expensive, but also very harassing in nature. That's why I have been demanding videoconferencing for depositions. Now, it feels like the Supreme Court has upheld my demand.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)