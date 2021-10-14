New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in Delhi on October 15, sources said.

She will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a probe into the case, sources close to the developments told ANI.

Actor Nora Fatehi also arrived at the ED's office today to join the investigation into the same case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crores extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)

