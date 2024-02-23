Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) Senior IAS official Smita Bharadwaj, who is fighting a divorce case against her actor husband Nitish Bharadwaj, has filed a 'darkhast' (application) in a family court in Mumbai demanding that his property be sold for recovery of Rs 10,000 per month to each daughter that she claimed he had not been paying for long.

Her lawyer Chinmay Vaidya confirmed filing of the 'darkhast' in the family court in Bandra in the metropolis.

""I can confirm recovery proceedings on the basis of an interim order for a sum of Rs 10,000 per daughter, that is Rs 20,000 per month, which was piled up since December 2022, has been filed. That amount was not paid since December 2022, because of which I had to file recovery proceedings on behalf of my client," he said.

Vaidya refused to give any further details saying the matter was sub judice.

Sources close to her said the "execution application" in the family court sought selling of the actor's property for recovery of the Rs 10,000 per month that has to be paid to each daughter.

When contacted, Nitish Bharadwaj, in a Whatsapp reply, said "I will have to check with my lawyers if any such application is filed by her. If we receive it, we shall reply appropriately."

While Nitish Bharadwaj became a household name for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the immensely popular television serial "Mahabharat", Smita Bharadwaj is posted in Bhopal as additional chief secretary.

The actor had earlier this month submitted an application to the Bhopal police commissioner alleging his estranged wife had "abducted" his two daughters and was not allowing him to meet them.

He had urged police to register a kidnapping case against his estranged wife.

Smita Bharadwaj, in a statement, had said the allegations were "false and malicious" and were aimed at maligning her image.

