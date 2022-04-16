Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): The time granted by the Kerala High Court to the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police to conclude the probe of the 2017 Actress Assault Case has ended on Friday. But the Crime Branch has already given a petition to the Kerala High Court seeking an extension of three more months to conclude the probe.

The court is expected to consider the petition next week.

Earlier the Kerala High Court directed the Crime Branch to conclude the probe by April 15.

As the deadline ended, Crime Branch is yet to interrogate some more witnesses in the case.

On Wednesday, Crime Branch postponed the interrogation of Actress Kavya Madhavan, who is the wife of accused Malayalam actor Dileep when Kavya insisted interrogation should be held at her home. And also Anoop, the brother and Suraj, the brother-in-law of Dileep have not appeared before the probe team on Wednesday when they were summoned for interrogation.

The probe team is likely to raise these issues before the Court when it takes the petition into consideration.

In the meantime, they already submitted a petition in the trial court seeking to cancel the bail granted to Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case.

The probe team alleged that he had destroyed evidence and influenced the witnesses. Dileep was granted bail in 2017 by the Kerala High Court. While granting the bail, the court made it clear that the probe team can approach the court seeking cancellation of the bail if he violates the bail conditions.

An actress working in South Indian movies was abducted and allegedly molested inside a car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

