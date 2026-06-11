India News | Actress-MP Kangana Ranaut in Jodhpur for Film Premiere, Lauds Economic Progress

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 (ANI): Actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut arrived in Jodhpur today, where she lauded the 12-year tenure of the central government, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's robust economic trajectory.

She expressed confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, the nation is reaching new heights and will establish new milestones in development in the coming time. Kangana emphasised that government employees, officials, and party workers have played a crucial role in taking government schemes and achievements to the grassroots level.

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Responding to a question, she said her sources of inspiration are the employees, officials, and 'Karmayogis' (dedicated workers) who are committed to serving the nation with complete integrity and devotion. She remarked that these individuals, who dedicate their all to the country, are the true "architects of India's destiny."

Ranaut's visit also centred on the promotion of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She expressed her gratitude to the residents of Jodhpur for hosting the film's grand premiere in their city and thanked actor John Abraham for his contribution to the film's title.

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms, and said India is witnessing rapid development and growing global stature under his leadership.

In a statement, Goyal said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is reaching new heights. Development is happening rapidly in the country. India's prominence is reaching new heights at the international level.

India's heritage and our culture are being further strengthened."Highlighting Modi's global image and public trust, he added, "The popularity and trust that the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys across the country today, and the way he is seen as a top-level leader whom everyone trusts globally, is commendable." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)