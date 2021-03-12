New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal was on Friday appointed an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, the Law Ministry said.

Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal has practiced for more than 23 years in Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru.

He practices in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)