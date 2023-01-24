New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) An advocate and two judicial officers were on Tuesday elevated as additional judges to two high courts.

According to separate notifications issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, lawyer Neela Kedar Gokhale has been appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

Also Read | Insufficient or Disturbed Sleep During Teenage May Increase Risk of Multiple Sclerosis: Study.

Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 10. She had represented the 2008 Malegaon blasts case accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

Two judicial officers, Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa and Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao, were appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers Get Life Term for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ghaziabad for Seven Months.

Their names too were recommended by the Collegium on January 10.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)