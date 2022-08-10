Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said adequate arrangements were being made at every level to control the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

He said the required approval has been given to fill 500 posts on temporary basis in the districts where the disease has spread. He directed officials to complete the recruitment process soon.

In a statement, the chief minister said the state government was committed to the protection and promotion of livestock. The lumpy skin disease has spread rapidly in many districts of the state, but it will be controlled soon, he said.

There will be no shortage of funds from the government in efforts to control its spread.

Gehlot said Rs 14 crore has been allocated to the affected districts for the purchase of essential medicines.

The chief minister said regular meetings were being held at various levels for effective disease control. The ministers in charge of various districts are also monitoring the situation in their respective districts. Cattle markets and fairs have been banned in the state to check the spread of the disease.

