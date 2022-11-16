Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 16 (ANI): The Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday visited the International Border (IB) areas of the Jammu Frontier and reviewed the security situation there, said a Press Release by the BSF.

PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General, Western Command, BSF, is on his three days visit to the frontiers, as per the Press Release of BSF. The visit of BSF ADG, which started on the 13th of November is to conclude on the 16th of November, 2022, informed BSF.

On the concluding day of his three days visit, the ADG today visited areas of the Jammu IB at Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar Sector. The ADG was accompanied by Shri D K Boora, IG Jammu and other senior officers of the Jammu frontier.

The ADG BSF was briefed on the complexities of border management, the overall deployment of BSF in th area and the domination plan of the IB area under the current security scenario. Th brief was done by the BSF Sector Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar DIG and Battalion commanders.

The ADG BSF PV Rama Sastry also visited the vital areas along the IB of Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors and examined the operational preparedness of Field formations.

As part of the visit, ADG interacted with the troops in the Sainik Sammelan 'Prahari Sammelan' and applauded the troops for their professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in such stringent conditions. BSF ADG also lauded the troops for their relentless efforts.

ADG mentioned that through their efforts, the BSF has remained successful in foiling all evil designs of Anti-National Elements (ANEs).

The troops at the Jammu Frontier also interacted with ADG with full enthusiasm and zeal. (ANI)

