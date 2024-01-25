Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law & Order, Uttarakhand, AP Anshuman, on the occasion of "National Voter's Day" urged police officers and employees to take an oath to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections without being influenced by religion, class, caste, community, language or any inducement.

The event took place at the police headquarters premises.

On National Voters' Day, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy appealed to the public to cast their vote for the nation.

"National Voters' Day is being celebrated across the nation today. We are making people aware of enrolling their names in the voter list and casting their vote for the nation," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e., January 25, 1950.

Meanwhile, emphasising that technology has been leveraged to bring in transparency and efficiency in all aspects of elections, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that misinformation, deep fakes and the use of artificial intelligence are being used increasingly to undercut the "faith and trust" of the people in the electoral process.

He further said that any attempts to compromise this fundamental tenet through false narratives will be met with swift and robust measures to uphold the integrity of our elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner extended warm greetings to all voters on the momentous occasion of the 14th National Voters' Day and said that any attempts to compromise this fundamental tenet through false narratives will be met with swift and robust measures to uphold the integrity of our elections. (ANI)

