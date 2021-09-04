Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 (ANI): Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged "atrocities committed by ruling party's cadres" on Congress supporters in Murshidabad.

"Atrocities committed by ruling party's cadres on Congress supporters in Raninagar-II block, Murshidabad District. It is a blatant misuse of power and the democratic rights of innocent people residing over there. On hearing news of the incident, I personally visited that area and faced atrocities myself. I have already intimated you about the matter and once again plead to pass a necessary instruction to the local police and administration to prevent any further atrocity of this kind," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to Banerjee.

Also Read | IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at ibps.in.

"I want to specifically, reiterate that being the Chief Minister of West Bengal, you are the keeper of the law and order, life and properties of ordinary citizens. If this kind of situation happens, it is a discredit to the chief minister's post. I would specifically like to point out that the local administration had completely failed to bring the situation to normalcy. I hope you will surely see the matter seriously and a hasting action is taken to prevent loss of life and property of innocent people," he said.

West Bengal has been in headlines over political violence especially after the declaration of the 2021 assembly elections. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 10-Month- Old Infant Abducted by Woman, Sold for Rs 1.50 Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)