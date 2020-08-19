New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow members to attend parliament proceedings virtually in view of COVID-19 situation.

Chowdhury said in a letter written on Wednesday that it is reasonably understood that the monsoon session will be held shortly because as per rules of procedures and conduct of business, the intervening period between two sessions of Parliament cannot exceed beyond six months.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists, Including Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian And Handwara.

He said there is no respite of pandemic infections across the country and the death toll is more than 50,000.

"Under these circumstances, I thought it prudent to suggest to you that an app and link should be provided to members (like in the Supreme Court and High Courts)," he said.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Arrests Sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel Gang Plotting to Kill BJP Leader.

The Congress leader said members who are physically present may speak in the House while members who cannot be physically present should be allowed to speak via an app.

"When the member's name is called, his mike will be unmuted, and he can speak for the allotted time. I think this facility is absolutely necessary in view of the fact that the number of new cases is rising and by September will touch 70,000 per day," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)