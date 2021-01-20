Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora saying that administration of municipalities and municipal corporations in West Bengal was being left to an administrator for two or more years after the end of the term of the previous board of councillors and these "elections cannot be withheld by the state government at its whims".

He alleged that the state government was not holding these elections for years "due to political vendetta" and there was "willful violation of the essence of constitutional mandate".

He accused the ruling government of "ill political motives" and said it had "withheld" municipal elections for "unlawful gains" in the assembly elections likely to be held in May this year.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said the participation of people is of paramount consideration and is necessary for self-government institutions.

He said the administrators are Trinamool Congress leaders were resorting to "political vendetta" and were formulating schemes to "allure the voters" for the assembly polls.

"Administrators are exceeding their jurisdiction," he said.

He urged the poll panel to not allow the West Bengal government to "allure voters" in municipal areas. (ANI)

