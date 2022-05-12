New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the plight of people of the Bowbazar area after cracks developed in buildings amid metro-rail construction.

Earlier, several houses at Bowbazar's Durga Pituri Lane in Kolkata were evacuated after cracks developed in buildings amid metro-rail construction.

"I do like to flag your attention to the sordid plight of the fear-stricken people of the BOWBAZAR area of Kolkata City, where cracks are appeared in scores of buildings due to the movement of TUNNEL BORING MACHINE underneath the soil at the behest of Kolkata metro rail authority and already a lot of local residents have been rendered homeless," Chowdhury wrote to Vaishnaw.

People of that particular area are shuddering with fear in anticipation of collapsing their houses which had occurred on earlier occasions also.

"May I request you to take into cognizance of the most frightening situation and do the needful. I would also request you to pay your personal visit to that vulnerable spot in order to assess the gravity of the danger," Chowdhury said in his letter. (ANI)

