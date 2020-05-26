India News | Adhir Ranjan Requests PM Modi for More Contingents of Army Personnel in WB to Restore Normalcy Post Cyclone

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Alleging that West Bengal administration has miserably failed to cope with this disastrous situation due to cyclone Amphan, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to send more contingents of Army personnel in West Bengal.

In the letter, Chowdhury wrote: "The state administration has been miserably failed to cope, with this disastrous situation, therefore may I request you to send more contingents of Army personnel in order to restore normalcy in Bengal in general and Kolkata and surroundings in particular while taking the state into confidence."

In the letter, he claimed that "there is no tangible improvement post "Amphan" devastation in West Bengal, which has already assumed a catastrophic dimension. Distribution of food and relief to those affected areas are awfully inadequate."

"A large area has been inundated along with ingress of seawater also, having acute shortages of drinking water, decomposed bodies of animals are floating around which may contaminate the water is another major area of concern. A large part of that devastated area still has been denied electricity, even the city Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, power has not been restored as a consequence of which, crores of people are experiencing harrowing time," the letter reads.

Locals had on Monday blocked the road of Baghajatin area in Kolkata demanding immediate restoration on electricity and water supply, that was disrupted due to cyclone Amphan, which struck the area and claimed 86 lives.

Indian Army personnel had on Monday conducted restoration work at Ballygunge Gardens in Kolkata. On May 24, the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force had conducted restoration work at Purna Das Road in south Kolkata.

Till Monday, the electricity has been restored in parts of Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani. (ANI)

