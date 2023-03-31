New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla raising objections over referring the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a joint committee of Parliament and not the standing committee.

In his letter to Birla, Chowdhury said in the long run such practices will render the standing committee system redundant as the same was introduced in 1993 to examine key bills.

He said the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House on March 29, 2023 and after introduction, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav moved a motion for reference to a joint committee of both the Houses.

"When in the year 1993, the standing committees was constituted as one of the main functions of the Standing Committee was to examine such Bill as are referred to by the Speaker or the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, as the case may be.

"The basic idea behind the standing committee system is that every time a new committee may not be formed to examine a Bill. Moreover, the Speaker/Chairman can refer a Bill to the department-related standing committee even if the House is not in session," the Congress leader said.

Pleading his case, Chowdhury further said, "Sir, as the Speaker, you are the protector of the rules and conventions of the House. Sir, most of the Bills are now referred to joint committees and not to the standing committees. In the long run, this will make the standing committee system redundant."

Congress leader Manish Tewari also earlier wrote to the Speaker over the Forest Bill being sent to a joint committee and demanded that it be examined by the standing committee.

Tewari's letter to Birla comes a day after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lodged a protest with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over the Bill being sent to a joint committee and demanded that it be examined by the standing committee headed by Ramesh.

Yadav introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill was then sent to a joint committee of both the Houses for discussion.

The Bill seeks to bring clarity to the country's forest conservation law and exempt certain categories of land from its purview to fast-track strategic and security-related projects of national importance.

In his letter to Birla, Tewari raised the issue of the "unusual manner" in which the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was dealt with in the House on March 29.

"The Bill was ostensibly referred to a joint committee of both the Houses. However, it is very evident that the subject matter of the Bill falls within the remit and belongs to the domain of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change," the MP from Anandpur Sahib said.

He said the standing committee already has members from both the Houses and the reference of the Bill to a joint committee essentially leads to the former's process being rendered redundant.

"By referring the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a joint committee, the Union Government is deliberately by-passing the standing committee which would have examined the Bill in detail with the full participation of all stakeholders," he said in his letter to Birla.

"Under these circumstances, it is respectfully urged that proper parliamentary rules, procedures, and conventions be kindly observed and the standing committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests & Climate Change is mandated to examine the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023," he said.

