Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for letting the Vedanta deal slip away from the state and questioned the uninterestedness of the Shinde camp.

"After Vedanta- Foxconn loss, the Bulk Drug Park that the MVA Government had meritoriously pursued, has been lost to 3 States- Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, by the current unconstitutional dispensation in our State, due to its lack of interest in development," tweeted Thackeray.

He also stressed that Maharashtra was the first to demand it and sought an explanation on why Maharashtra was not considered.

Outlining the repercussions of the slipping away of the deal he said," Eknath Shinde didn't just take away our 40 MLA's but also big projects of Maharashtra to Gujarat. Who is responsible for the loss of 2 lakh crores and 1 lakh job opportunities in our state."

He also highlighted the Davos deal and said, "In Davos, there were six other states with us. No investment can come to the state without the centre's consent. Still, we managed to bring Rs 80,000 crore projects to Maharashtra."

Earlier in June, the Maharashtra delegation had a successful visit to Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022.

The state signed over INR 80,000 cr (USD 10.5 Billion) in investment intentions with 24 companies and 3 MoUs of strategic cooperation. Renew Power will invest an astonishing INR 50,000 Cr (USD 6 bn) in Renewable Power generation of 10-12 GW in the state, while Asia Pulp and Paper, an Indonesian firm, will be investing INR 10,500 Cr (USD 1.5 Bn) in Raigad district.

In the total 10 editions of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, under the leadership of the then CM Uddhav Thackeray, there were 122 MoUs signed, totalling INR 2.2 lac crore, potentially generating 4 lac job opportunities in the state.

In the previous 9 editions, 98 MoUs were signed in the last 2 years, which are now at various stages of implementation. (ANI)

