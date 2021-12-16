Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced increasing monthly honorarium of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads and district panchayat chairpersons.

The honorarium of village heads will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per month, of kshetra panchayat heads from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 per month and of district panchayat chairpersons from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500 per month, the chief minister announced at an event here.

According to an official statement, Adityanath also announced an increase in the allowance of district panchayat members from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per meeting for a maximum of six meetings annually.

Similarly, the meeting allowance of kshetra panchayat members will be increased from Rs 500 per meeting to Rs 1,000 for a maximum of six meetings annually.

He announced that gram panchayat members will get Rs 100 per meeting for a maximum of 12 meetings a year.

He also announced financial assistance, ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, for dependents of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads, district panchayat chairpersons in case of their untimely death.

