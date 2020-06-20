Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded the online yoga camp and educational workshop organised jointly by Guru Gorakhnath Yoga Institute and Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad on the eve of International Yoga Day and emphasised on the use of technology in the present COVID-19 situation.

Addressing the workshop through video conferencing, CM Yogi, said, "Earlier this program used to happen amid the large gathering, but this time mass Gathering has to be stopped in wake of coronavirus. Digital communication has started today. I am glad this year, even after the coronavirus, this program is going on."

"We have to understand the importance of technology. Those who did not understand the importance of technology, they lagged behind. We have implemented poor welfare schemes through this technology. This is the same country whose Prime Minister used to express his helplessness saying that 10 reaches 100 rupees, now the money goes to the account through DBT," he added.

CM Yogi said that we are able to send money with one click in the accounts of 87 lakh pension holders also got the benefit of this facility.

"This technology helps in administrative work. There are 503 COVID hospitals in the state equipped with CCTV cameras. We can do the monitoring of hospitals through these cameras. The technology is playing a very effective role in governance," he said.

CM Yogi further said that Yoga really means balance in life.

"Guru Gorakhnath gave so many dimensions of yoga. Through Yoga, one can remain physically and mentally healthy. There is an action plan to connect more than 200 countries of the world," he said.

"Tomorrow we will have to do this exercise in our home. The AYUSH Ministry of India has issued a common protocol," he added.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

