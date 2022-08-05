Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed development projects and the law and order situation of Varanasi division.

Adityanath, who visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, also inspected the arrangements for devotees and visitors arriving in the month of 'Shravan'.

Also Read | Union Bank Robbery: Robbers Loot Rs 44 Lakh From Union Bank's Ankleshwar Branch in Bharuch, One Held; Caught on CCTV.

The chief minister directed officials to complete the ongoing projects in a time-bound manner on priority, and warned against any laxity, an official statement said.

He asked the officials to ensure that the free precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is provided to all eligible beneficiaries.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

The chief minister said regular monitoring should be done of all under-construction projects and special attention should be given on the quality of work.

He stressed that selection of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) should be done with transparency and honesty.

The chief minister also formally launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Varanasi.

Inspecting the progress of the Phulwaria four-lane project, Adityanath directed the officials to ensure that the work was carried out as per required standards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)