Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) With Uttar Pradesh peacefully celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti on Monday, Chief Minister on Tuesday praised the people of the state for "not organising" religious events on roads.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the people shortly after Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar thanked UP's religious leaders for peacefully celebrating the festivals.

Kumar thanked the leaders saying the state celebrated the festivals amid its "traditional Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb", which would be on display in future festivals as well.

Chief Minister Adityanath took to Twitter to praise the people.

"Today, a number of religious events were successfully held in Uttar Pradesh. The people of the state have taken a good initiative by not organising them on roads," he twitted in Hindi.

"For a healthy and harmonious society, it is necessary that along with respect for the faith, there should also be a rule of law. This will become the foundation for the development of the state and self-reliance of citizens," Adityanath said.

ADG (Law and Order) Kumar earlier said Eid was peacefully celebrated in the state.

"The festival of Eid was celebrated peacefully and namaz was offered at around 32,000 places in the state. No untoward incident of any kind took place anywhere in the state, and people celebrated Eid with traditional fervour and gaiety," Kumar said.

He also said Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti too are being celebrated on Tuesday and the police force has been deployed for this in adequate numbers.

"Arrangements have been made so that no untoward incident takes place," he said.

He also thanked religious leaders for their cooperation and said "with Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, such participation will be seen in upcoming festivals" and they will be held peacefully.

In Lucknow, under the directives of Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia, officials along with the police force made regular rounds in the city and the Eid namaz at Eidgah in Aishbagh and Tiley Waale Masjid were held peacefully, he added.

