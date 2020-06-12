India News | ADJ S Bodyguard Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself in Bihar S Katihar District

Katihar(Bihar), Jun 12 (PTI) A bodyguard of an Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Katihar, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his head here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar (26), a resident of Rajaura village of Begusarai district, a senior police officer said.

He was posted as the bodyguard of ADJ (VI) Arun Kumar and used to live in the police line, the officer said, adding that the deceaseds family members have been informed about the incident.

The incident took place around 2 pm in a ground located behind treasury office under Sahayak police station area when the bodyguard shot himself in his head from his service pistol, leading to his death on the spot, police sources said.

Local people informed the police after seeing him lying in a pool of blood, sources said.

Prima facie, it seems to be the case of suicide but police are investigating the matter from all angles. A forensic team will also reach Saturday to collect samples, the officer added.

