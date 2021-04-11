Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) The administration on Sunday collected nearly Rs 1.60 lakh as fine from people in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines, an official said.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has imposed restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19.

"The administration has collected fine to the tune of Rs 1,59,500 on account of violation of COVID-19 SoPs, including non-wearing of face masks at public places in Ramban," the official said.

Enforcement drives in all major towns, including Ramban, Banihal, Gool, Ramsoo and Batote, have been launched to enforce the SOPs.

