Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday organised a mega traffic awareness camp in Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of Jammu and Kashmir High Court was the chief guest and he made participants aware of the traffic laws.

District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said as part of community engagement, Srinagar smart city is organising programmes on various issues. "This time, we have brought various stakeholders of road safety on one platform. I hope that through such communication, the traffic system will improve in Srinagar."

Heads of the department from universities, Union territory officials and students participated in the event.

Participant lauded the administration for organising the awareness camp.

"This is very useful. We want that such camps be organised regularly," Tabinda, a participant said. (ANI)

