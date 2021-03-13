Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) Thane Police has booked owner of an advertising firm for allegedly submitting forged documents to the city civic body to obtain its permission for putting up hoardings, an official said on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly submitted NOCs of two deceased persons, both brothers, the police official said.

A complaint was lodged by son of one of the deceased persons and the issue was also raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena with the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The contract of the concerned advertiser has been cancelled, a TMC official said in a statement.

No arrest is made in the case.

