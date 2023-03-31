New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) An advocate, Harpreet Singh Brar, was on Friday appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, days after the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated his name to the central government.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the Brar's appointment.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium had recommended Brar's name for elevation as a judge in March last year.

The SC Collegium had approved his name in July last year and forwarded it to the Centre.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry had flagged certain issues and returned his name to the SC Collegium for reconsideration in November last year. In its March 21 resolution, the SC Collegium reiterated Brar's name.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called permanent judges.

