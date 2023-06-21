Gurugram, Jun 21 (PTI) A Hindu right leader and advocate, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj was arrested Wednesday here in connection with a Ram Navami rally in which some people were seen brandishing swords near a mosque, police said.

Bhardwaj, a former president of the district bar association, was later let off on bail granted by the court.

He will be produced before court again on Thursday, said police.

After his arrest, several of his supporters raised slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' outside the City Police Station and demanded his release.

The incident happened on April 2 on Ram Navami, when hundreds of people from various Hindu organisations carried out a yatra from Sector-5 area to Dakkhana Chowk near Sadar Bazar.

According to police, some people waved swords when the yatra was passing by a mosque near Sadar Bazar.

After watching the video on social media, police, taking a suo motu cognisance of the matter, had registered an FIR under sections 153A (attack against religion, race etc), 504 (breach of peace), and 144 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC at the City Police Station.

