India News | Advocate Karuna Sagar Slams Congress over Natarajan's RS Nomination Rejection, Calls It 'a Political Stunt'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Telangana State High Court Advocate Karuna Sagar on Thursday defended the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh, terming the Congress party's move to the Supreme Court a "political stunt."

Speaking to ANI, Karuna Sagar stated that the returning officer's decision was based on solid legal grounds.

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"It is learned that the Congress party has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan by the returning officer. Actually, the returning officer has rejected the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan on four grounds," Sagar said.

Detailing the reasons for the rejection, he said, "One, it is an incomplete Form 26 affidavit. Two, non-disclosure of pending proceeding cases. Three, concealment of material facts in the affidavit. And four, failure to rectify the defects during scrutiny."

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The Advocate further accused the Congress party of politicising a procedural legal matter.

"Congress party has made it a political stunt, and they have given more political colour to the issue rather than following the electoral laws by filing the affidavit....and is more serious in playing the victim card now," he added.

Sagar also questioned the Congress party's legal strategy of approaching the apex court directly.

"The Supreme Court of India is in vacation, and the Congress party, if at all moving a petition before the Supreme Court, has only one option--under Article 32--and the Supreme Court can only hear urgency matters. Before going to the Supreme Court, the Congress party has to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court first and then move the Supreme Court," Sagar explained.

The controversy began after Natarajan's nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Madhya Pradesh were rejected on Tuesday. Polling for the elections is scheduled to be held on June 18.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers.

The petition alleges that the Returning Officer acted illegally, arbitrarily and with bias. It seeks the immediate setting aside of the decision.

The plea is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court today, seeking an early hearing of the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)