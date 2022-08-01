Warangal, Aug 1 (PTI) An advocate was stabbed to death allegedly by four people armed with knives, police said on Monday.

The advocate Malla Reddy (55) was travelling in his car and when it reached Pandhikunta village in Mulugu district of Telangana, another car carrying the four hit the back of the advocate's vehicle, the police said.

When his driver stopped to see what has happened, the gang got off their car and stabbed the advocate to death before speeding away, the police said. The reason behind the murder was a land dispute, they said.

