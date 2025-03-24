Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): An advocate was allegedly stabbed to death in Maruthi Nagar, Hyderabad, on Monday morning, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of IS Sadan police station.

The victim, identified as E Esrayal, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

"A man brutally stabbed advocate E Esrayal this morning. We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," said an Inspector of IS Sadan police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

