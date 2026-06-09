India News | Advocate Writes to Delhi HC Chief Justice, Seeks Suo Motu Cognisance of Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): An advocate has written to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, urging the court to take suo motu cognisance of the recent Malviya Nagar fire tragedy and order an independent investigation into the incident, while examining possible regulatory and administrative lapses.

In an open letter dated June 5, Advocate Bhavishya Shakya expressed concern over the loss of lives in the fire and argued that the incident raises broader questions about the enforcement of fire safety regulations and public safety laws in the national capital. The letter states that the tragedy appears to involve issues extending beyond a single establishment and warrants examination of whether authorities responsible for enforcing safety norms discharged their duties effectively.

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The advocate called for scrutiny of whether the premises had valid fire safety clearances, occupancy permissions and statutory licences, and whether mandatory inspections were conducted in accordance with law. The letter also sought examination of whether any complaints regarding safety deficiencies had been received and acted upon by authorities.

The representation further urged an inquiry into the role of various public authorities, including the Delhi Fire Service, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, licensing authorities and district administration, to determine whether any administrative lapses contributed to the incident or its consequences.

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Referring to the constitutional right to life under Article 21, the letter stated that accountability should follow wherever investigations reveal negligence, dereliction of duty, abuse of authority, corruption, collusion or breach of statutory obligations. It also noted that lessons from the Uphaar Cinema tragedy underscore the need to address systemic regulatory failures alongside individual negligence.

Apart from seeking a court-monitored investigation, the advocate requested directions for disclosure of inspection records, licences, approvals and compliance reports related to the premises. The letter also proposed a city-wide audit of hotels, guest houses, hostels, homestays, paying guest accommodations and other commercial lodging establishments operating in Delhi.

The representation additionally called for consideration of a regulatory framework requiring online accommodation booking platforms to verify fire safety clearances, occupancy permissions and other statutory compliances before listing properties for public booking.

Among other reliefs, the advocate sought adequate compensation, rehabilitation and support for the victims and their families, stating that the tragedy should lead to meaningful reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

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