Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) Several advocates have asked the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy to take measures to amend the National Law School of India Act to provide students in Karnataka reservation.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is governed by the Act passed by the Karnataka State Legislature.

A letter to the Minister, signed by former president of Advocates Association AP Ranganath and over 50 other advocates, says, “It is apparent that graduates from NLSIU are not contributing to strengthening the quality of Bar in Karnataka.”

The then chief minister Siddaramaiah had proposed a Bill to reserve 50 per cent of the seats in the NLSIU to students in Karnataka, but the then Governor Vajubhai Vala withheld assent to the Bill.

Madhuswamy, as Law Minister succeeded in passing an amendment in 2020 introducing 25 per cent reservation to Kannadigas at NLSIU. But, this was struck down by the High Court of Karnataka.

The NLSIU incorporated the inclusion and expansion plan in 2021 by which the number of seats were increased to provide 25 per cent reservation. The letter says that this was a deception.

“NLSIU has conveniently and deceptively merged general category students and students availing of the domicile reservation category and has thus restricted the composition of students from Karnataka to a maximum of 25 per cent,” the letter says.

The letter demands amending the Act to reduce the powers of the Bar Council of India in the NLSIU and including the sitting and retired judges from the High Court of Karnataka.

The letter says, “The Karnataka government must have adequate and powerful representation in both the general and the executive councils.”

It points out that while NLSIU was the first of its kind, today there are 21 such institutions across the country.

