Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI): Aero India is a crucial platform that drives forward the government's vision of a "strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bangalore on Sunday.

On Monday, Singh will inaugurate the 15th edition of the Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Addressing a curtain raiser event for Aero India 2025 at Hotel Taj West End Court here, Singh said through Aero India, "We are not just showcasing defence capabilities, but also strengthening partnerships and collaborations."

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we have galvanised the entire defence sector, especially the aerospace sector like never before. Today we are not only capable of designing and developing major platforms and equipment within India, but we have also successfully established a vast supply chain within the country. LCA Tejas and LCA Prachand are being produced in India," the Defence Minister said.

The technologies developed for defence applications often go beyond just military use. They frequently lead to innovations in the civilian area as well. These advancements contribute to employment generation and accelerate economic development, making the defence sector a key driver of India's economic growth, he said.

"I believe that the role of Aero India is not limited to just enhancing our aerospace capabilities. It is also a significant driver of economic strength, contributing to the overall growth and development of our economy," said Singh.

The five-day conclave will provide a unique and unparalleled opportunity for both global and Indian CEOs to drive business expansion and innovation in the defence and aerospace industries, he said.

There will be a CEO's Roundtable as well, with the theme of 'EDGE' (Enabling Development through Global Engagement). And more than 100 industry leaders will be participating in this Roundtable, he added.

Another significant event, the Defence Ministers' Conclave, will also be organized. The theme of this conclave is 'BRIDGE' - Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement. In this conclave defence leaders from around the world discuss the future of the aerospace and defence sectors, fostering global collaboration and strategic partnerships, he said.

Speaking on defence manufacturing Singh said, "I am delighted to share that our domestic defence production has surpassed a record Rs 1.27 lakh crore. By the end of 2025-26, we expect this figure to exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Additionally, our defence exports have also crossed a record Rs 21,000 crore, and by the end of 2025-26, we anticipate this figure to surpass Rs 30,000 crore. I am confident that this event will further accelerate our journey toward self-reliance in defence production."

As India moves towards becoming an economic superpower, the role of the defence industrial sector is becoming even more crucial. Every achievement in the defence sector not only strengthens national security but also has a large-scale impact on the economy, he said.

"I am delighted to share that this edition has exceeded all our expectations. This event features participation from over 900 exhibitors, including around 150 foreign exhibitors. With representatives from more than 80 countries, this grand gathering stands as a testament to the growing global confidence in India's aerospace and defence capabilities," the Defence Minister said.

Additionally, defence ministers or representatives from about 30 countries have come to participate in this event. The presence of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event--not just for India, but for the entire international defence community.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the production facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru.

After arriving at HAL Airport, Singh visited the state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK1A production facility of HAL. The Tejas Mk1A is an advanced version of the LCA Mk1, enhanced to improve combat efficiency.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing for the 15th edition of the biennial event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the latest advancements in aerospace technology.

One of the highlights of the show is the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator that is on display at the India Pavilion.The CATS Warrior is a cutting-edge system that is designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to take centre stage at Aero India 2025, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion, said the state-owned aerospace and defence company.

The five-day event will feature HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior as the main attractions. (ANI)

