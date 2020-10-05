Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Zakia Wardak, Afghanistan's first woman consul general in Mumbai, on Monday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed bilateral issues, including the strategic Chabahar port.

She thanked India for the help rendered to build a parliament complex in Afghanistan as well as providing scholarships and educational opportunities to students from her nation.

She said trade between India and Afghanistan can grow significantly with the opening of the Chabahar port, which has direct links with Nhava Sheva (Maharashtra) and Kandla (Gujarat) ports.

A release said certain regulatory hurdles in the optimum utilization of the Chabahar port were also raised by Wardak, while Governor Koshyari assured he will work towards resolving bilateral issues by seeking the intervention of Ministry of External Affairs.

Wardak said she had grown up among Indians, especially Sikhs, in Afghanistan, and there was no difference between the people of the two countries.

The consul general also said Bindi cinema had done a good job of promoting the language in her country.

