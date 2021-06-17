New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A traveller from Afghanistan has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport for carrying about Rs 10 lakh worth Saudi Riyals cash in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Rohani Naqibullah, bound for Kabul onboard a Kam Air flight, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning when he was undergoing security checks, the officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty found the Afghan passenger doubtful and segregated him for a deep search following which 50,000 Saudi Riyals cash, worth about Rs 10 lakh, was recovered from his baggage, he said.

"On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document," a CISF spokesperson said.

The passenger was handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, he said.

